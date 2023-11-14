Finland Seeks Qatari Investors In Renewable Energy Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A top official revealed exciting prospects for Qatari investors in Finland's burgeoning renewable energy and green technology sector.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Ambassador of Finland to Qatar, H E Pekka Voutilainen highlighted the current focus on projects totalling €120bn, with a particular emphasis on renewable green hydrogen and wind energy.“The biggest thing right now in Finland is renewable energy and green technology.”



The investment landscape includes initiatives in renewable green hydrogen, and wind energy. Furthermore, Finland is a pioneer in the production of green steel using green hydrogen, with a successful pilot programme already in operation.

“We're looking at investments which have already been announced to the tune of €120bn in renewable green hydrogen and wind energy and also green steel made out of using green hydrogen – so this is something that we already have a working pilot in green steel.”

According to World Economic Forum,“green steel is the manufacturing of steel without the use of fossil fuels.” The envoy noted that substantial investments from the United States and other European countries, totalling billions of euros have been earmarked for these innovative ventures.

One of the key areas of interest is wind energy, a sector that promises not only sustainability but also considerable economic returns. The latest data from the Finnish Wind Energy Association said that the northern European country's wind power capacity increased by 75% last year, and the wind power in Finland in 2022 generated €2 of investment in the country. Ambassador Voutilainen also highlighted Finland's advancements in innovative technologies across various fields, particularly in information and communication technology (ICT). This diversification presents a myriad of investment opportunities for Qatari entrepreneurs seeking to be part of groundbreaking developments that can reshape industries and contribute to global progress.

He stressed the dual advantage of participating in ventures that contribute to positive global change and also generate substantial profits.