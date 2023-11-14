Zarcero Band Represents Costa Rica In The 2024 Rose Parade At Pasadena California

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The Zarcero Municipal Band is counting down. Its little more than 300 members tune their instruments, intensify rehearsals and make final preparations to arrive in Pasadena, California at the end of the year.



The group of artists and musicians will represent Costa Rica and Latin America in the traditional Rose Parade, on January 1, and for that they received a distinction from the Foreign Ministry. In recognition for raising high the name of the country, the band is designated as Representative of Costa Rican Cultural Diplomacy.

The title was presented to them this Thursday at the“Casa Amarilla”, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in San José.The Foreign Ministry highlights the hours of preparation that a high-level presentation and representation of the country entails.



“For making music an instrument to connect with other cultures, for his passion and commitment to art; and for carrying a message of hope, harmony and teamwork,” highlighted Vice Chancellor Alejandro Solano.



The Minister of Culture, NayuribeGuadamuz, was also present at the event, who highlighted the opportunity that the band has to“strengthen ties” with other nations through music event was attended by a performance of the band, with wind and percussion musicians.

The Zarcero Band returns to the Rose Parade after passing a strict selection process among more than 60 groups from the United States and the world. They will be the only representative of the region in the January 1 parade, which has as its motto for this edition:“Celebrating a world ofMusic”.

The group was founded in 2008 and has performed at events such as the Festival of Light in San José . In addition, they have already toured other countries such as the United States and Italy.

They return to Pasadena four years later. They already participated in the 2020 Rose Parade this edition, the group will bring the indigenous Boruca culture to the presentation on the streets of California.

