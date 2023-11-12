Brazil – Interpol Discusses Cooperation To Combat Transnational Organised Crime

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





BRASILIA, Brazil, (WAM) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil, received Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, the President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), during his official visit to Brazil.

The meeting discussed the importance of cooperation to combat transnational organised crime; the need to exchange information through Interpol's 19 databases to track down criminals and perpetrators; and the importance of training and capacity building to support law enforcement agencies.

The two sides also reviewed ways to cooperate in the field of crime prevention and the importance of being prepared for threats in all forms, such as cybercrime and illicit trafficking. They emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination between law enforcement agencies to address these challenges. They also committed to activating joint work to develop new mechanisms and tools to combat these threats.

During the visit, Al-Raisi also attended the signing ceremony of the Treaty for the Constitution of Ameripol; the meeting of the Common Market Council and Summit of Chiefs of State of MERCOSUR; and Interpol's Centenary Ceremony.