Major Cyber Attack Disrupts Australian Ports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australian government agencies convened an emergency meeting on Sunday due to a severe, ongoing cyber attack affecting the nation's key ports.



DP World, a port operator, halted internet access at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle ports on Friday.



This measure aimed to block further unauthorized network access, as explained by a company spokesperson.



Interior and Cybersecurity Minister Clare O'Neil described the situation as critical on platform X (previously Twitter).



She emphasized DP World's role in handling about 40% of Australia's goods movement.







The cyber attack didn't stop the unloading of ships. However, it prevented trucks from entering or leaving the terminals, according to DP World's director Blake Tierney.



Tierney stated that significant progress has been made with the help of cybersecurity experts. The company is now testing key systems to resume regular operations.



DP World is investigating potential data access and theft. The Australia Federal Police are also looking into this incident.



Darren Goldie, the National Cybersecurity Coordinator, warned of possible prolonged disruptions.



He noted on X that the incident could affect the country's import and export activities for several days.



Cybersecurity experts have identified Australia as a prime target for hackers. This vulnerability is due to inadequate security measures and sensitive data storage.



In 2022, the Australian Cyber Security Centre received around 76,000 cybercrime reports. Experts believe many more incidents remain unreported.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413293