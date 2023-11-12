Brazil’S Banking Revolution: Transition To Single App System

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Campos Neto, President of Brazil's Central Bank, predicts a major change in banking apps.



He believes that individual bank apps like let's say Bradesco and Itaú will be replaced within two years.



This change will be due to the Open Finance system, allowing access to all accounts through a single aggregator app.



Campos Neto shared these insights at the MBA Brazil event in Chicago. He noted the swift adoption of Open Finance in Brazil, with millions already joining.



He emphasized the system's capability for real-time financial management and its global uniqueness.



The Central Bank plans to expand Open Finance, incorporating products like insurance. This sector has significant growth potential in Brazil.



Campos Neto also foresees a shift in competition focus from products to distribution channels.







Discussing Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, Campos Neto highlighted its broader role beyond replacing traditional transfers.



Pix's introduction faced challenges, requiring convincing both within the banking sector and the government.



Campos Neto assured that Pix would not harm bank profits. Banks have eagerly embraced Pix, exploring new functionalities.



He recalled the accelerated launch timeline for Pix, initially set for late 2024 but completed in just six months.



As Campos Neto explained, the Central Bank's innovation agenda involves four interlinked blocks for modern financial intermediation.



Pix, for example, will integrate with Brazil's digital currency, Drex. Its programmable nature allows for the addition of various functionalities.

Background

Brazil's banking sector has historically been at the forefront of technological innovation in Latin America.



The introduction of Open Finance and Pix is part of this ongoing trend. These systems represent a significant step towards financial democratization and efficiency in Brazil.



Open Finance fosters a more competitive and customer-centric banking environment by allowing data sharing across financial institutions.



It mirrors global trends towards open banking, which have been successful in regions like Europe.



This approach empowers consumers by giving them more control over their financial data. Pix's rapid adoption showcases Brazil's readiness to embrace digital financial solutions.



It has set a benchmark for other countries in implementing effective and user-friendly instant payment systems.



This system has significantly reduced transaction times and costs, benefiting both consumers and businesses.



The integration of Pix with Open Finance and other digital initiatives indicates a move towards a more interconnected and agile financial ecosystem in Brazil.



These developments place Brazil as a leader in digital banking innovation, setting an example for other emerging economies.



Such advancements are crucial for enhancing financial inclusion and the overall efficiency of the banking system in Brazil.

