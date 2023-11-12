Israel Ready To Evacuate Babies From Gaza Hospital Amid Ongoing Fighting

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Israel's military announced plans to evacuate babies from Gaza's largest hospital amid dwindling fuel supplies during intense fighting. Palestinian officials reported the deaths of two newborns and expressed concern for dozens more.

“The staff of the Al Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow, we will help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, the neonatal intensive care unit in Gaza City's hospital stopped functioning due to a power outage, leading to the tragic deaths of two premature babies, according to medics.

“There is a real risk to the lives of 37 other premature infants,” Physicians for Human Rights Israel said, citing doctors at Al Shifa Hospital.

Dr Mohammed Obeid, a surgeon at the hospital, confirmed the tragic deaths of the newborns and added that an adult patient had also lost their life due to the lack of electricity to power their ventilator. In an audio recording published by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Dr Obeid emphasized the urgent need for a guarantee of patient evacuation, as the hospital was caring for approximately 600 inpatients.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza worsened, prompting Gaza's border authority to announce the reopening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt for foreign passport holders on Sunday, following its closure on Friday, Reuters reported.

Palestinian officials disclosed that as of Friday, 11,078 Gaza residents had lost their lives in air and artillery strikes since October 7, with nearly 40% of the victims being children.

Reports emerged regarding progress in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli TV channels suggested a potential deal involving the gradual release of 50 to 100 women, children, and the elderly during a three to five-day ceasefire period.

The reported deal outlined that Israel would release women and minor Palestinian prisoners and consider allowing fuel into Gaza while maintaining the right to resume fighting if necessary.

