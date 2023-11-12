QNET's Commitment to Climate Change and Holistic Living Garners Two Prestigious Awards at IBA 2023

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai – November 10, 2023: QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct selling company, has won two Bronze Stevie® Awards at The International Business Awards 2023, in recognition of its dedicated efforts to combat climate change and the transformative rebranding of its wellness brand, with a renewed focus on holistic lifestyles. The award ceremony, attended by over 100 winning companies, took place at the luxurious Cavalieri by the Waldorf Astoria in Rome, Italy.



The distinguished International Business Awards program acknowledged QNET's substantial contributions to these vital causes, honouring the company in the following categories:



• Communication or PR Campaign of the Year: Climate Change for QNET’s a global reforestation programme launched in 2021 through a partnership with the Certified B Corporation EcoMatcher. This initiative launched with QNET forests in the Philippines, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates in the first phase. Since then, the programme has expanded to include numerous other countries, including Indonesia, Turkey, and Algeria. QNET has also embarked on various green and sustainability-focused projects in collaboration with international partners.

• Rebranding/Brand Renovation of the Year for QNET's Wellness portfolio, Amezcua. Amezcua offers an innovative, science-backed range of wellness products designed to promote holistic well-being for modern consumers. In December 2022, QNET undertook a strategic repositioning of the Amezcua brand to redefine and elevate its market presence in the fiercely competitive wellness industry. The new direction centers on the concept of "holistic living," presenting Amezcua as a brand that enhances modern lifestyles.



Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET, expressed, "These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to promoting better health, better lifestyle, and a better planet. Our Green Legacy reforestation program and the transformation of our Amezcua Wellness portfolio are emblematic of our dedication to sustainability and holistic living. We believe that by taking care of our planet and prioritizing holistic well-being, we contribute not only to our own success but also to a brighter and healthier future for all."



The International Business Awards (IBAs) honours and recognises the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and professionals worldwide. Evaluated by more than 230 industry professionals and experts worldwide, this year’s IBA included entries from international organisations such as Coca-Cola, Turkish Airlines, Domino’s, Ernst & Young, NielsenIQ, and more.



“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” says Stevie® Awards President Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organisations have set and achieved lofty goals and we congratulate them on their recognised achievements.”



This year marks QNET’s fourth win at the IBA since the company first participated in 2020. Previously, QNET received Stevies® for its unique campaigns and targeted global initiatives, such as winning the Engaged Community of the Year and Best Use of Social Media for Covid-19 Related Information award categories.







