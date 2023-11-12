Thales’ AVANT Up selected for Emirates’ 777X aircraft

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 Novembre 2023: Thales’ AVANT Up was also selected by Emirates in 2022 for their new A350 fleet to bring an unmatched quality of experience to customers.

AVANT Up’s Optiq 4K QLED HDR screens deliver superior cinematic viewing experience every time.

To enrich customer engagement, Emirates has chosen several AVANT Up digital services. Passengers will enjoy new personalization features with curated recommendations; they will be able to seamlessly sync their personal electronic devices with the IFE screen to provide a multi-screen experience that goes beyond expectations. The system will be enhanced with user interfaces enabling visually impaired passengers to have an immersive experience.

Each screen is designed with in-screen USB-A and USB-C charging ports allowing passengers to fast-charge all their devices during the flight. Passengers can pair Bluetooth devices to the display while also charging their phone and iPad so they can arrive at their destination recharged, entertained, and relaxed.

Emirates is elevating the entertainment offer on their award-winning ‘ice’ system using a state-of-the-art live TV solution and will unveil new-to-industry event streaming and DVR capabilities. Enabled by Thales technologies, Emirates will redefine the types of content available onboard.

“At Thales, we’re all proud to support Emirates in providing its customers with industry-leading In-Flight Entertainment. Emirates has trusted Thales as its inflight entertainment provider to equip its new A350 fleet and now its upgraded Boeing 777X aircraft. With AVANT Up, Thales’ industry leading IFE platform, we create unmatched travel experiences. Together, and through our partnership in Dubai’s Aviation XLab, we will bring extraordinary new features and innovations to elevate the passenger experience.” said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics, Thales





