(MENAFN- The Rio Times) With military junta support, the president of Myanmar recently raised alarms about the country's unity. State media reported his concerns following intense clashes near China.



On Wednesday, President Myint Swe suggested a potential split without effective border conflict management, as per the Global New Light of Myanmar .



According to analysts, conflict in Shan state, near China, has escalated, marking the junta's toughest test since the 2021 coup.



A coalition of the Taaung National Liberation Army, Arakan Army, and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army claims to have seized military outposts and towns.



This is affecting trade routes to China.







The Myanmar junta acknowledged a significant trade hub loss, but further combat updates have not been forthcoming.

Background - Myanmar's Unity Threatened

Ethnic groups fighting for self-determination have stepped up attacks on military and strategic locations. This follows the 2021 military coup, sparking nationwide turmoil.

Ethnic militias, long feeling ignored and repressed, have consolidated forces post-coup to oppose the junta. This unrest poses risks to regional stability and international commerce.



Myanmar has faced ethnic strife since gaining independence in 1948, especially in less government-controlled border areas. The recent coup has intensified calls for a federal system.



Global actors, including China and the UN, have expressed concern, pushing for stability and peace talks.



Myanmar's future teeters between political chaos and the specter of fragmentation.







