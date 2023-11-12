Abu Dhabi’S Oil Titan Makes Bold Play For Latam’S Petrochem Leader

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has proposed to buy a significant share of Braskem, the top petrochemical firm in Latin America, for $2.15 billion.



Braskem acknowledged the offer to the São Paulo exchange, labeling it as tentative. The deal could shift Novonor's 35.3% stake to Adnoc, leaving Novonor with a minor 3% share.



Adnoc's bid, alongside Apollo, to control Braskem surfaced initially in May.



The deal under discussion suggests a new shareholder pact with Petrobras, Braskem's substantial stakeholder with 36% interest.



Adnoc's proposed payout is split equally between cash and seven-year notes, bearing a 7.25% yearly interest.



Petrobras has been apprised of this bid and is setting about its assessment. They have the option to match the offer based on their preexisting agreement with Novonor.



Decisions await from Petrobras' leading councils, with assurances of grounded, well-researched actions.







Braskem is globally influential, especially in thermoplastic production, and operates internationally.



Moreover, Braskem recently reported substantial losses, a downturn from its profitable stance in the previous year, indicating a challenging fiscal period.

Background

The offer from Adnoc reflects a strategic move to deepen ties with Brazil, a nation whose rich natural resources and strategic position in South America make it an attractive partner.



This acquisition would bolster Adhoc's global presence, particularly in the lucrative petrochemicals market.



Brazil stands as a beacon of economic potential in Latin America.



The deal hints at a shift in the region's petrochemical landscape, where global players are increasingly vying for influence.



Despite recent fiscal challenges, it represents confidence in Brazil's market stability and growth prospects.



For Petrobras, the proposed sale aligns with its broader portfolio optimization and debt reduction strategy.



By potentially offloading part of its Braskem stake, Petrobras could focus on core oil and gas operations, which remain its primary business focus.



This move also showcases the dynamic nature of global energy markets.







As companies like Adnoc expand their reach, they navigate the complex interplay of energy demand, investment opportunities, and geopolitical considerations.



The bid's success would signal a notable shift in Braskem's ownership, impacting the global petrochemical industry.



It could trigger further international investment in Brazilian assets, affirming the country's role as a pivotal hub for energy and industry.



However, this deal unfolds under the shadow of a volatile global economy.



Market observers keenly watch how such large-scale investments adapt to changing economic conditions and political climates.



Finally, the deal would need to pass regulatory scrutiny, ensuring that it complies with competition laws and serves the best interests of both companies' stakeholders and the broader market.



It's a delicate balance between strategic growth and maintaining fair market competition, which will require careful navigation by all involved.

