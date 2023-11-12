(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan to reinforce long-standing connections as global powers show increasing interest in Central Asia.



Speaking in Astana , Kazakhstan's capital, Putin celebrated the nations' alliance, while Kazakhstan President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev commended their enduring friendship.



Though allied with Russia, Kazakhstan also engages with other significant powers, including Western states, China, and Turkey, showcasing its diplomatic agility.



Putin's journey followed French President Emmanuel Macron's trip, which resulted in new energy partnerships, highlighting Kazakhstan's resource wealth.



Russia faces competition from neighboring China, Turkey, the European Union, Iran, and the United States, all actively seeking influence in Central Asi .







These former Soviet states, independent since 1991, pursue varied alliances to overcome past regional conflicts.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian and transport cooperation at an Economic Cooperation Organization summit.



He criticized Western nations for what he perceives as a disconnect between their advocacy for human rights and their actions, especially concerning Israel.



Russia remains a central figure in Central Asia, now focusing on energy collaboration as it adapts to European market closures following sanctions over Ukraine.

Background

Russia has traditionally been a dominant force in Central Asia, leveraging historical ties since the Soviet era.



Kazakhstan, rich in natural resources, has been a key ally within this sphere.



Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan has balanced its regional and global partnerships.



The recent visits by world leaders to Kazakhstan reflect its strategic importance. Nations like France seek energy deals, while Turkey promotes regional solidarity.



This diplomatic interplay illustrates Kazakhstan's role in international relations.



As global dynamics shift, Kazakhstan and its neighbors navigate the complexities of post-Soviet independence.



They aim to develop their economies and diplomatic ties amidst the backdrop of great power competition.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413269