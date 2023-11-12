Colombian Peace Process Hinges On ELN’S Hostage Release

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia has mandated the release of all hostages by the ELN as a key term for continuing peace discussions.



Following the release of Luis Díaz's father, this condition underscores the government's stance on human rights and the integrity of the dialogue process.



The government's negotiation team has clearly stated, "The ELN must set all captives free."



"We have made unprecedented progress, but the kidnapping incident demands decisive action against such practices."



The team has also publicly rejected the ELN's reasoning for kidnappings as a fundraising tactic. They assert, "Ethically, it's unjustifiable to trade humans, even in wartime."



Luis Manuel "Mane" Díaz was kidnapped in La Guajira's countryside on October 28. His mother was also captured but quickly released.







Luis Díaz, a professional for Liverpool and a Colombian national team player, has participated in over 40 games.



The government's demand highlights its commitment to human dignity and the success of peace negotiations.

Background

Colombia's peace efforts have a long history, marred by decades of conflict. The ELN, an armed group, has often used kidnapping to fund its activities.



This practice has been a significant hurdle in peace negotiations.



The Colombian government, striving for stability, has repeatedly called for the cessation of such actions.



Previous dialogues have seen some hostages released, signaling potential for progress. International bodies have also urged the ELN to abandon kidnapping.



The current talks aim to transform the ELN's role from militants to political actors. Success in these talks could mark a new chapter for peace in Colombia.

