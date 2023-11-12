Tourist Visits From Russia To Cuba Surge Threefold

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba has seen a remarkable threefold increase in Russian tourists, with 146,300 visiting from January to October.



This spike is a significant rise from last year's figures during the same period.



The data, released by the Russian Association of Tour Operators , ranks Russia as the third highest source of tourists to Cuba, after Canada and the U.S.



Looking ahead, optimism is high. Industry experts believe these numbers could break pre-pandemic records by December.



Back in 2019, Cuba hosted nearly 178,000 visitors from Russia. Expectations for 2023 are even brighter, with projections of over 180,000 Russian tourists.







This boost is a welcome sign for Cuba's travel sector, hinting at a broader recovery.



The country's rich culture, historic sites, and scenic beaches continue to attract visitors, promising a robust tourism industry ahead.

Background

The surge in Russian tourists to Cuba doesn't occur in isolation. It reflects a strengthening of ties between Havana and Moscow, a relationship with deep Cold War roots.



After the fall of the Soviet Union, Cuba's tourism suffered, but recent years show Russia's renewed interest in its Caribbean ally.



Geopolitically, this uptick in travel comes at a time of shifting global alliances and economic pressures.



Russia, facing sanctions from Western nations, looks towards friendlier countries like Cuba to bolster its international partnerships.



Historically, Cuba has relied on tourism as a crucial economic driver.



With the collapse of the Soviet bloc, Cuba opened its doors wider to international visitors, leading to a tourism boom in the 1990s.



Cuba's allure for Russian tourists is also cultural.



The island's resistance to Western hegemony resonates with Russia's current foreign policy stance, creating a bond that extends beyond economics into a shared worldview.



This trend has significant implications for Cuba's economy, potentially lessening the financial strains caused by international sanctions and the long-standing U.S. embargo.



As global dynamics evolve, Cuba's tourism industry may continue to play a pivotal role in its economic stability and diplomatic relations.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413267