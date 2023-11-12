Brazil’S 2024 Harvest Forecast Shows Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil projects a modest dip in its 2024 harvest, with grain totals expected at 308.5 million tons, 2.8% less than this year.



The IBGE links this decline mainly to weather challenges affecting key crops like soybeans and corn.



Soybean production is set to decrease by 1.3% and corn by 5.6%, despite robust yields expected from the previous year.



The agency reports delays in planting due to varied regional climates, potentially impacting harvest and second-season crop timelines.



Soybean yields are projected to remain strong at 149.8 million tons despite recent declines, while corn is anticipated to face a 5.6% drop after achieving a record harvest last year.



These trends, highlighted by IBGE's Agriculture Manager, reflect the variable nature of agricultural production.







Rice production, however, is the outlier with an anticipated rise. Estimates show a 2.5% increase to 10.5 million tons, with a larger harvest area contributing to this growth.



Brazil's agricultural secto , crucial to its economy, is on the verge of a record 317.3 million-ton grain harvest in 2023, per IBGE's October figures.



If achieved, this year's harvest will exceed 2022's record harvest by 20.6%.

Background

Brazil has historically been a powerhouse in global agriculture, leading in products like coffee, sugar, and soy.



The country's fertile lands and favorable climates have made it a top producer and exporter.



Over the years, Brazil's agricultural growth has been vital to its economy, spurring development in rural areas.



The forecasted decline in 2024 is a rare contraction in an otherwise growing sector. It reflects the vulnerability of agriculture to climate variability.



Despite this, Brazil's farming industry has shown resilience, often bouncing back from adverse weather conditions.



The IBGE's role in tracking agricultural data has helped Brazil understand and navigate these fluctuations.



This information is critical for farmers and the government to plan and sustain agricultural productivity.



Such insights will be essential for adapting to changing environmental patterns and maintaining Brazil's status as an agricultural leader.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413266