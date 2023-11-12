Angola’S Wealth Unmatched By Economic Progress

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UNITA's leader, Adalberto Costa Júnior, announced Angola's deep economic crisis and the fading reality of diversifying its economy.



He spoke at a conference addressing the country's economic obstacles and budget strategies, highlighting oil's persistent dominance in the economy despite government reports.



Costa Júnior remarked on Angola's abundant resources, which should preclude such poverty.



He criticized the current leadership for the nation's plight, suggesting Angola's wealth and the capabilities of its people are not the issues at hand.



He indicated that leadership is the crux of the problem, adding that Angola ranks as one of the wealthiest countries globally.



The conference sought paths for Angola's economic stability and growth. Costa Júnio , although not an economist, blamed political leadership for delaying Angola's progress.



He pointed to a crisis stemming from political decisions, a loss of societal values, and a lack of clear solutions.







He warned that over half the budget earmarked for debt repayment in 2024 could spell disaster without essential reforms.



The economic crisis, he contended, arises from manipulating statistics, suppressing legitimate business, and corruption in government roles.



Costa Júnior argued for a robust halt to these issues to achieve national development goals.



He concluded that UNITA believes economic advancement is unattainable with low wages and state competition that impoverishes local entrepreneurs.



He also advocated for more than a nominal increase in public sector salaries next year.

Background

Angola's economy has long relied on oil, shaping its financial landscape for decades.



The country's wealth contrasts starkly with widespread poverty, a disparity often attributed to governance.



Since independence from Portugal in 1975, Angola has faced economic challenges amid political instability.



The nation's recent history includes a protracted civil war that ended in 2002, severely impacting its economic infrastructure.



Post-war, Angola witnessed a boom in oil exports, yet diversification has lagged. This has left the economy vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations.



UNITA, as the main opposition party, has consistently advocated for economic reform and diversification.



Their stance is that Angola's vast natural resources should translate into broader prosperity.



As the country stands at a crossroads, UNITA's critique highlights the urgency of economic transformation and the necessity for transparent, effective leadership.

