Mozambique Sets Ambitious Goals For Solar Energy Uptick

Mozambique is on course to nearly quadruple its solar power production by 2024, thanks to the expansion of solar parks nationwide.



The 2024 budget bill, under parliamentary discussion, outlines this growth. Solar capacity is set to rise from 71,777 MWh to 278,519 MWh, a 288% increase.



The Mocuba solar facility in central Mozambique will contribute to this rise. Its output is expected to grow by 5% next year.



The country aims to generate 18,496,557 MWh of energy in 2024. This projection shows a slight dip of 1% from the 2023 figures.



Hydroelectric power, especially from Cahora Bassa , will dominate production. However, its contribution might drop by 3%, totaling 82% of national energy.







Repairs on Cahora Bassa's floodgates will lower its output as two generators undergo maintenance.



Electricidade de Moçambique forecasts a 7% surge in its energy production for 2024. This optimism is due to expected increases at the Mavuzi and Chicamba hydro plants.

Background

Mozambique's energy sector has traditionally relied on hydroelectric power. The Cahora Bassa dam is a cornerstone of this reliance.



Yet, diversification into solar energy marks a strategic turn. The nation seeks sustainable alternatives to meet its growing energy needs.



Historically, Mozambique's vast rivers have made hydroelectric power a natural choice. However, droughts have exposed the risks of depending on a single energy source.



Solar power presents a reliable and renewable alternative, tapping into Mozambique's abundant sunshine.



The government's investment in solar parks reflects a commitment to renewable energy. This shift also aligns with global trends toward cleaner energy sources.



Mozambique's move into solar aims to reduce carbon emissions and create a resilient energy economy for the future.

