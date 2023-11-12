Amazon Deforestation Hits Four-Year Low In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government has announced a 22% reduction in Amazon deforestation, reaching a low not seen since 2019.



This figure represents an area of 9,001 square kilometers affected, a substantial decrease from the previous year.



The Ministry of Environment links this progress to a reduction of 2,593 square kilometers in deforested land from the 2021-2022 assessment.



Since January, under President Lula's administration, deforestation has dropped by nearly half compared to last year's data.



This trend suggests an accelerating decrease in the destruction of the Amazon.



Environment Minister Marina Silva said that the advancements could have been more substantial if not for the conflicting policies from previous administrations.







She conveyed this while discussing recent environmental findings.



She emphasized Lula's goal for zero deforestation by 2030 as a guiding political commitment.



Annual deforestation data from satellite images by INPE's Prodes system inform policy and public awareness.



For 2023, the Deter system provided more immediate, monthly updates to support enforcement and policy response.



The positive outcomes discussed by Silva and Miriam Belchior, Executive Secretary of the Civil House, reinforce Brazil's commitment to environmental conservation.

Super El Niño

In targeted municipalities, where specific forest preservation initiatives were implemented, results showed a notable 42.1% drop in deforestation.



The government's report highlighted varied results across different states, with Amazonas, Pará, and Rondônia showing reductions, while Mato Grosso saw an increase.



The briefing also addressed the anticipated challenges of a "super El Niño" in 2024, expected to bring severe drought.



Silva underscored the need for proactive strategies to mitigate the natural phenomenon's adverse effects, moving beyond a denialist view of El Niño's impact on the environment.

