Cubans’ Exodus Amid Deepening Hardships

The country's worsening economic troubles and slim chances for improvement have pushed its people towards desperate measures to leave.



Miguel Díaz-Canel 's leadership has seen these issues grow.



Many Cubans now fly to Nicaragua, led by Daniel Ortega, for escape. Since 2021, Nicaraguans don't ask Cubans for a visa.



After arriving, these Cubans travel overland to the U.S. border, seeking a new life.



This situation made them ineligible for U.S. programs requiring a sponsor from America.



Since 2022, the U.S. government has been trying to decrease illegal immigration from Cuba.



They have opened more legal ways for Cubans to enter the U.S., including visa services in Havana.







But many Cubans, like Echavarria, cannot meet these visa program requirements or have lost patience.

Desperation to Leave the Homeland

Other Cubans told Reuters about their desperation to leave their homeland. For them, any escape route is worth trying, even if it means illegally crossing into the U.S.



Some risk the dangerous sea journey to Florida, a route that offers no legal entry into America.



Cuba's crisis has intensified lately. There are shortages in essential supplies like food, medicine, fuel, and electricity.



The pandemic and lack of investment have badly affected tourism, a major income source for Cuba.



On top of these hardships, Cubans are dealing with the communist regime's increasing crackdown on dissent and protests.

