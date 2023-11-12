UK Citizens Sue Astrazeneca Over COVID Vaccine Effects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the UK, a significant development has emerged regarding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.



The "Daily Telegraph" reported on Wednesday about a groundbreaking lawsuit filed against AstraZeneca. The vaccine has been described as "flawed."



Jamie Scott, who suffered permanent brain damage from AstraZeneca's vaccine , is suing the pharmaceutical giant. Due to a blood clot, he can no longer work.



The husband of Alpa Tailor, who died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, has also filed a lawsuit.



These two cases may pave the way for about 80 more lawsuits against the vaccine maker. The victims are seeking millions in compensation from AstraZeneca.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously praised the vaccine as a "triumph for British science." However, the vaccine is no longer in use in the UK.







After the vaccine was introduced, severe side effects were reported. AstraZeneca denies that Scott's brain damage was caused by their vaccine.



Scott claims the vaccine was "flawed" and unsafe. He almost died following the vaccination.



After a severe brain hemorrhage, doctors called his wife Kate three times to say goodbye in the hospital.



Kate stated that the government assured them of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, but what happened to Jamie changed his life.



She blames the AstraZeneca vaccine for his condition. Isabel Oakeshott, a columnist for the Telegraph, published a critical opinion piece.



She accused the government of being "arrogant, dark, and undemocratic" during the vaccination campaign.



Former Australian MP Craig Kelly commented on the media's shift in reporting these stories.



He noted that mainstream media now cover previously suppressed stories over the past three years.



British MP Andrew Bridgen spoke about the dangers of COVID vaccination in a nearly empty chamber. He mentioned rarely seeing such a welcome headline.

