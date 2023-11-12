U.S. Opens Beef Market To Paraguay

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's President Santiago Peña announced the USDA's approval of its beef exports.



This approval comes after a 25-year break. In the past, until 1997, Paraguay exported canned beef to the U.S. Now, they can send fresh beef for the first time.



President Peña shared this news in a video on social media. He praised the reopening of the U.S. market for Paraguayan beef.



The success, he said, is due to efforts from the Paraguayan government, local producers, and the meat industry.



This announcement followed a key visit. José W. Fernández, a U.S. Under Secretary, met with President Peña in Asunción.



Their meeting focused on this significant development. Peña emphasized the hard work of Paraguayan beef producers.



Their dedication to meeting international standards made this possible. He noted their commitment to quality and food safety standards.







The USDA's approval shows that Paraguayan beef passed strict technical checks. This ensures high standards in animal health and food safety.



"The U.S. market access will boost Paraguay's economy," Peña highlighted. It also puts Paraguayan products on the global stage.



This reflects the meat industry's quality and commitment in Paraguay. Paraguay's economy heavily relies on agriculture and livestock.



Beef production is a key sector vital for its economic growth. The country has a long history of beef exportation, dating back decades.



Paraguay's beef is known for its quality worldwide.

Background

The U.S. is a major market for beef exports. Gaining access to this market is a significant achievement for any country.



This opens up new opportunities for Paraguayan producers. It also increases the country's presence in global trade.



The USDA is known for its stringent food safety standards. Meeting these standards is challenging but crucial for market access.



Paraguay's compliance with these standards marks a significant accomplishment.



This development is expected to strengthen Paraguay-U.S. trade relations. It may lead to more trade opportunities in the future.



The beef industry in Paraguay is poised for growth and expansion.

