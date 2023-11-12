Peru Cuts Key Interest Rate To 7%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) has reduced the national reference interest rate to 7 percent.



This marks a drop of 25 basis points from the previous rate of 7.25 percent, set in October.



In its "Monetary Program" report, the bank explained that this change doesn't mean ongoing rate cuts will follow.



Future adjustments will depend on new information about inflation and its key factors.



The bank's decision considered the recent drop in 12-month inflation. This rate fell from 5 percent in September to 4.3 percent in October.



Inflation, excluding food and energy, decreased from 3.6 to 3.3 percent over the same period.



Officials noted that both indicators have been declining since early 2023. Yet, they still exceed the BCRP' maximum inflation target of 3 percent.



In Peru, the inflation rate started to fall more noticeably in June. This trend is partly due to the lessening effects of temporary supply restrictions on certain foods.



As a result, inflation expectations for the next 12 months went down slightly between September and October.







The bank forecasts a continuing decrease in year-over-year inflation. They expect it to reach the target range early next year.



Contributing factors include easing international price effects, reversing supply shocks in agriculture, and lowering inflation expectations.



However, the Central Bank warned about potential risks from climate factors. El Niño, a key weather phenomenon, is a major concern.



The bank's board is keeping a close eye on new data about inflation. They are monitoring changes in inflation expectations and economic activity.



This vigilance helps them consider additional adjustments in monetary policy as needed.



Peru's economy is significantly influenced by its mining sector, notably in gold, silver, and copper. These commodities are major export products.



The BCRP plays a crucial role in maintaining economic stability. It uses monetary policies to control inflation and promote growth.



Interest rates, set by the BCRP, directly impact the country's economic activities. They influence lending, spending, and investment patterns.

Background

Historically, Peru has faced challenges with high inflation rates. These periods have tested the nation's economic resilience.



Global market trends, especially in commodities, greatly affect Peru's economy. The BCRP closely watches these trends to guide its policy decisions.



The El Niño phenomenon periodically impacts Peru's economy, particularly agriculture. It can cause significant shifts in food production and prices.



Maintaining a stable economic environment is key for Peru. The BCRP's policies aim to balance inflation control and economic growth.

