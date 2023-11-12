Corinthians And Atlético-MG Draw In Brasileirão Match

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the Brazilian Championship's 33rd round, Corinthians and Atlético-MG ended their match in a 1-1 draw.



This game took place at the Neo Química Arena on Thursday. Neither team's fans celebrated the result.



The game's goals came from Romero of Corinthians and Paulinho of Atlético-MG . They scored one goal each in different halves.



Atlético-MG's Paulinho became the Brasileirão's top scorer with 17 goals, overtaking Tiquinho Soares.



After this match, Corinthians dropped to 14th position, overtaken by Santos. They are now just four points above the relegation zone, with Cruzeiro opening the bottom four.



Corinthians has played two more games than some teams.



Atlético-MG, on the other hand, couldn't secure a spot in the top four. A top-four finish guarantees a place in the 2024 Libertadores.



It is in the sixth spot, with 54 points, two behind Grêmio, which is fourth.







The club made significant changes to their lineup. Coach Scolari, celebrating his birthday, adjusted the team for the game at the Neo Química Arena.



Without Hulk, who was suspended, and resting Rubens after an injury, Scolari introduced different players for the match.



Igor Gomes and Pedrinho started, leaving Paulinho as the only official striker in the first half.



Corinthians dominated the first 20 minutes. Needing a win to avoid the relegation zone, the home team aggressively sought the first goal.

Atlético-MG, appearing disorganized

Atlético-MG, appearing disorganized, watched Corinthians control the game, facing several dangerous moments.



Corinthians' persistent attack led to a goal in the 22nd minute. Romero scored with a header following a free-kick, putting Corinthians ahead.



Atlético-MG's first significant attack came in the 31st minute. Midfielder Igor Gomes made a cross inside the box, but Corinthians defended it well.



In the 37th minute, Pedrinho shot from outside the box, but it went over the crossbar.



Early in the second half, Paulinho attempted a header, but Corinthians' goalkeeper Cássio caught it easily.



Atlético-MG's first on-target shot of the match came in the 8th minute from Paulinho. However, the shot was straight into the hands of Cássio.



At the 20th minute, Scolari made three substitutions. He brought in Igor Rabello, Edenilson, and Alan Kardec for Jemerson, Saravia, and Alan Franco.



These changes were effective. At the 22nd minute, Paulinho scored, equalizing the game. He became the top scorer in the Brasileirão and Atlético-MG's season with 28 goals.



Towards the end, Atlético-MG almost took the lead. Alan Kardec's header from a left-side cross narrowly missed the goal.



In a free-kick, Rubens almost scored for Atlético-MG. However, due to a mistake by Cássio, the ball went out for a corner.



The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams wanting more.

Player Lineups:

Corinthians fielded Cássio; Bruno Méndez, Gil, Lucas Veríssimo, Fábio Santos; Gabriel Moscardo, Maycon, Giuliano, Renato Augusto; Ángel Romero, Yuri Alberto. Coach: Mano Menezes.



Atlético-MG's lineup was Everson; Renzo Saravia, Jemerson, Mauricio Lemos, Guilherme Arana; Otávio, Alan Franco, Igor Gomes, Matías Zaracho, Pedrinho; Paulinho. Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari.



Goals were scored by Ángel Romero and Paulinho.



Yellow cards were issued to Fábio Santos, Everson, Jemerson, Pedrinho, and Rabello.



The match was part of the 33rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. It was played on November 9, 2023, in São Paulo at the Neo Química Arena.



The referee was Braulio da Silva Machado, assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Rafael da Silva Alves.



VAR was handled by Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga. The match attracted over 30,000 fans, generating revenue of over 1.7 million reais.

