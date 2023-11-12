Mexico’S Central Bank Stands Firm On Interest Rate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Central Bank of Mexico, Banxico declared that it would maintain the current key interest rate.



This decision reflects progress in slowing down inflation locally.



The central authority's monetary policy statement revealed that the Governing Board has decided to keep the overnight interbank interest rate at 11.25 percent.



However, this rate is expected to remain for some time.



The statement noted that despite a complex economic outlook, there has been notable progress in reducing inflation.



By keeping the rate unchanged, Banxico aims to ensure that its monetary policy continues guiding inflation towards the 3.0 percent target.



Notably, Banxico pointed out the easing of pandemic-related disruptions and geopolitical conflicts as factors contributing to the decline in inflation.







Additionally, it observed that major advanced economies' central banks are also holding their reference rates steady.



It is anticipated that these rates will stay high for an extended period.



The Governing Board plans to monitor various factors influencing inflation and its expected trajectory closely.



They will keep a vigilant eye on inflationary pressures and any impacting elements.



As per recent data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), Mexico's National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was at 4.26 percent up to October.



This marks the ninth consecutive month of deceleration in inflation. In 2022, Mexico's inflation reached 7.82 percent, the highest in two decades.



This spike was largely driven by increased prices amidst the global spread of the new coronavirus pandemic and other contributing factors.

Background

Historically, Banxico has played a key role in Mexico's economic stability. The central bank's policies often mirror the country's economic challenges and goals.



Over the years, Mexico has faced varied economic conditions, from high inflation to periods of financial crisis. Banxico's policies have been crucial in navigating these challenges.



The bank's focus on inflation control is a response to past experiences of high inflation. These experiences have shaped its cautious approach to monetary policy.



The decision to maintain the interest rate aligns with global economic trends. Many countries are balancing economic growth with inflation control amidst global uncertainties.



Banxico's role extends beyond inflation control. It also includes ensuring financial system stability and fostering economic growth.



The bank's recent decisions reflect its adaptive approach to changing economic conditions. This adaptability is vital in a global economy marked by unpredictability.



Banxico's strategies and policies will continue to be essential in shaping Mexico's economic trajectory.



The bank's actions are a key indicator of the country's economic health and future prospects.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413250