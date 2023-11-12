Norwegian Sees Boost In Brazilian Luxury Cruise Sales

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At Festuris 2023, Norwegian Cruise Holding is showcasing its luxury offerings in the Espaço Luxury, a dedicated area for high-end travel.



The company's focus is on its premium products. The presence of VP Frank Medina at the event highlights Brazil's importance to them.



He and Brazil director Estela Medina are celebrating the deals made at the fair. Frank Medina notes strong interest from top travel agents.



Both long-time fans and new prospects are drawn to their luxury cruises. "We're almost losing our voices, and the fair has just begun," he jokes.



He predicts 2023 to be Norwegian's best year in Brazi . Success is due to their contemporary brand and an increase in luxury travel.



Norwegian Cruise Line feature The Haven. It's an exclusive area for private suites. Guests there enjoy top-level suites and services.



They have access to butlers, concierge services, and private pools. "Every detail is attended to for guests at The Haven," Medina adds.





Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises offers a focus on gourmet dining. Medina explains they use high-quality ingredients from around the world.



The smaller ship size allows for a luxury dining experience.



Regent Seven Seas represents ultra-luxury, according to Medina. Every cabin is a suite, and they are the industry's most luxurious.



"It's all-inclusive luxury," he says. Guests don't pay extra for dining, excursions, or experiences.



The Norwegian Aqua, a new addition, is set to launch in April 2025. It's the first ship of the Prima Plus class.



Medina notes that travel agents familiar with NCL are eager for information. The ship will feature more spacious dining areas and improved guest flow.



"It's a chance to refine our product further," he concludes.

