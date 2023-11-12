Argentine Farmers Pin Hopes On Milei For Change

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Daniel Calaon embodies the sentiment of numerous Argentine farmers who view Javier Milei as a beacon of hope for the agricultural sector.



Milei promises to free the sector from government restraints. Argentine farmers have faced a heavy tax burden, contributing around $200 billion in two decades.



These taxes fund government spending, currency defense, and inflation control.



Calaon, 44, shared his views at a conference in Rosario, Argentina's agricultural hub. "State interference only worsens things," he said.



"Milei's ideas resonate with us." He plans to vote for Milei in the presidential runoff this month.



Agriculture makes up 20% of Argentina's GDP. The upcoming election is crucial for the sector's future.







Farmers believe less government intervention could unleash their sector's potential.



Currently, they struggle with currency controls, domestic supply demands, and high export taxes.

Tight Race

Milei is in a tight race with Economy Ministe Sergio Massa. Massa represents the current administration and its unpopular policies among farmers.



Milei has pledged to reduce export taxes and give farmers more selling freedom.



If Milei wins and enacts free-market policies, Argentine producers could better compete globally.



They could challenge rivals like Brazil and the USA, boosting Argentina's economy. Brazil's agricultural success stems from favorable policies and subsidies.



It also respects intellectual property in seed genetics, surpassing Argentina in crop yields. Argentine farmers resist paying royalties for patented technology.



Calaon recalls when Brazilian farmers admired Argentine soybeans, known as“Maradona” soybeans. "Now, the situation is reversed," he said.



Seed companies like Bayer are now reluctant to invest in Argentina due to these challenges.



"Investment in soy in the USA and Brazil far exceeds Argentina," said Rodrigo Santos of Bayer.

MENAFN12112023007421016031ID1107413244