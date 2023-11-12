Opinion: Unwrapping Latin America’S Cocoa Potential

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) The Latin American cocoa market, currently valued at $3.8 billion, is projected to grow at a rate of 4.30% annually from 2024 to 2032.



Bloomberg Línea reported that this growth is primarily driven by the chocolate industry's burgeoning demand.



However, examining the broader implications of this growth and the region's position in the global cocoa landscape is essential.



West Africa, particularly Ivory Coast and Ghana, remains the dominant cocoa producer, contributing about half of the world's supply.



In contrast, South and Central America provide around 15%, with Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic leading the charge.



This data, highlighted by Chocolate Phayanak , shows a clear imbalance in global cocoa production.







While volume is crucial, recent years have shifted focus to quality and diversity in cocoa flavors.



Cacao of Excellence, a competition started in 2009, is a testament to this shift.



The 2023 edition saw 222 cocoa bean samples from 52 countries, including notable entries from Latin American and Caribbean nations.



This competition involves meticulous evaluation by expert judges and culminates in an awards ceremony where the best cocoa beans are recognized.



The event serves to highlight cocoa's unique flavors and quality from various regions, including Latin America.

A Critical Look - Unwrapping Latin America's Cocoa Potential

A critical look at this scenario reveals a complex interplay of factors.



While Latin American countries are making strides in quality and diversity, they still lag behind in production volume compared to their African counterparts.



This discrepancy raises questions about the sustainability and scalability of Latin America's cocoa industry.



Moreover, the region's growth in the cocoa sector is not just about quantity but also about maintaining high quality.



It challenges producers to balance increasing output without compromising the unique flavors and qualities that make their cocoa stand out.



Therefore, while Latin America's progress in the cocoa industry is commendable, it faces the challenge of scaling up production while preserving the unique qualities that give its cocoa a competitive edge in the global market.



As the industry grows, it will be crucial for these nations to navigate these challenges effectively to establish a more significant presence in the global cocoa market.

