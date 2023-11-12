Equatorial Guinea Transfers Exxonmobil Oil Assets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue of Equatorial Guinea announced a significant shift in the nation's oil industry.



This change involves transferring oil field assets from ExxonMobil , an American company, to GEPetrol, Equatorial Guinea's national oil firm.



The process will mark a new phase in the country's control over its oil resources.



A ceremony recently highlighted this transfer. At this event, officials signed an agreement. This agreement outlines the transfer of assets from Block B.



The key players in this signing were GEPetrol, Horizon, and the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons. The ceremony received coverage on social media and local news outlets.



This asset transfer begins a transition period. This period will last until Exxon Mobil's license expires in 2026.



During this time, the management and exploration of these assets will gradually shift to the Equatorial Guinean government.







Obiang Mangue views this move as crucial. He believes it will lead to better management and control of oil operations by local professionals.



This development is important for the country's economy and self-reliance.



Since 1996, when American companies discovered oil off its coast, Equatorial Guinea's income has soared.

Africa's Richest

The nation became one of Africa's richest in terms of income per person. In 2021, its per capita income was over $8,460, according to the World Bank.



However, this wealth did not greatly improve life for the average citizen. The country still faces challenges in development and poverty.



In global rankings, Equatorial Guinea has a low position. It ranked 145th out of 191 countries in the Human Development Index.



This index measures the quality of life in different countries. The Spanish news agency EFE reported these details.



Since gaining independence from Spain in 1968, Equatorial Guinea has faced criticism. Human rights organizations view it as corrupt and repressive.



2014 the country joined the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP). This move expanded its international connections.







