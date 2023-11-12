UN Rallies Support For São Tomé And Príncipe Democracy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations (UN) is actively seeking international financial assistance to strengthen democracy in São Tomé and Príncipe.



This effort, announced by Adbou Abarry , the Secretary-General's special envoy, aims to improve the nation's governance.



Abarry made this declaration after meeting with Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada. Their discussion centered on a collaborative strategy for democratic enhancement.



This strategy, developed jointly by the UN and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) , focuses on reforming security and justice sectors.



At a recent session, Abarry collected feedback from São Tomé and Príncipe's representatives.



This feedback will help shape a comprehensive plan. The plan is set for discussion at a mid-December meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission in New York.



The primary objective is to gather financial and global support for São Tomé and Príncipe.







Abarry commended São Tomé and Príncip for their effective democratic practices and stability. He underscored the financial demands of maintaining democracy.



These expenses, he argued, should not fall solely on São Tomé and Príncipe. The country requires both funding and global backing.



To this end, the UN and ECCAS have pledged their support to the Prime Minister. Their goal is to achieve results that benefit São Tomé and Príncipe's people and government.

Focal Points

When asked about the strategy's focal points, Abarry noted that it is still evolving. He identified the need for military improvements, specifically in discipline and coordination.



This need emerged from issues observed after a coup attempt last November.



Abarry also highlighted the justice sector's challenges, particularly evident during recent elections.



He emphasized that a fair justice system is essential for a sustainable democracy. He pointed out the importance of foundational principles in the military for democratic stability.



Additionally, Abarry referenced recent unconstitutional changes in West Africa and Gabão.



These events call for attention from both the global community and regional institutions like ECCAS and UNOCA.



Following concerns raised by a United Nations Human Rights representative in May, Abarry shared that São Tomé and Príncipe's Prime Minister was invited to Geneva.



He will discuss the island nation's reform progress at the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Abarry lauded the Prime Minister's sincere commitment to addressing key issues.



He anticipates the Prime Minister will outline the country's independent capabilities and areas needing international aid.



Finally, Abarry noted the significance of São Tomé and Príncipe being invited to this major human rights event.

