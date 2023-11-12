Brazilian Football Clubs Challenge Betting Ad Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, 33 Brazilian football clubs joined forces to oppose a proposed legislation that could ban betting advertisements in football.



They are worried about its impact on their income.



The proposed amendment is part of Law Project (PL) 3626 of 2023. It's currently being discussed in the Senate.



The clubs, including Flamengo , Corinthians, and Atlético Mineiro, believe this ban could harm their main income source.



They argue that the ban might not achieve its intended goal. It could also disrupt ongoing contracts.



Senator Eduardo Girão suggested this amendment to control fixed-odds betting ads. He worries that online betting could lead to addiction and family problems.



He also fears it could increase crime rates.







This amendment aims to ban betting ads in sports arenas and through team sponsorships.



The Senate's Sports Commission partially accepted it last Thursday. Senators Romário and Leila Barros and the original report's author opposed it.



The clubs stress their commitment to responsible advertising, particularly for young people. and have been working with Conar to create suitable guidelines for betting ads.



They urge the Senate's Economic Affairs Committee and the full Senate to reject this harmful amendment.



Many say it's vital for the health of Brazilian football and for maintaining free enterprise and contract freedom.



These clubs have signed a joint statement opposing the amendment:



- América Futebol Clube

- Associação Chapecoense de Futebol

- Atlético Clube Goianiense

- Avaí Futebol Clube

- Ceará Sporting Club

- Centro Sportivo Alagoano

- Club Athletico Paranaense

- Clube Atlético Mineiro

- Clube de Regatas Brasil

- Clube de Regatas do Flamengo

- Criciúma Esporte Clube

- Cruzeiro Esporte Clube SAF

- Cuiabá Esporte Clube

- Esporte Clube Bahia

- Esporte Clube Juventude

- Figueirense Futebol Clube

- Fluminense Futebol Clube

- Fortaleza Esporte Clube

- Goiás Esporte Clube

- Grêmio Novorizontino

- Guarani Futebol Clube

- Ituano Futebol Clube

- Paysandu Sport Club

- SAF Botafogo

- Sampaio Corrêa Futebol Clube

- Santos Futebol Clube

- São Paulo Futebol Clube

- Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

- Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

- Sport Club do Recife

- Tombense Futebol Clube

- Vasco da Gama SAF

- Vila Nova Futebol Clube

Background

Betting ads have recently become a significant revenue source for Brazilian football clubs.



Many teams have formed partnerships with betting companies. These deals have helped clubs financially, especially during tough economic times.



The rise of online betting has led to increased scrutiny and calls for regulation. The proposed amendment is part of broader efforts to regulate online betting in Brazil.



It reflects concerns about the potential negative impact of gambling. The clubs' opposition highlights the balance between financial support and responsible advertising.



This debate mirrors similar discussions in other countries about the role of betting in sports.

