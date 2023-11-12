China’s Ban on Crypto Mining Has Led to a 34% Decrease in Carbon Footprint Associated With BTC Mining

(MENAFN- Intent Holdings) Prior to the censorship, China accounted for roughly 70% of the world’s BTC hashing power. But that shrunk to 21% in 2022. This fall coincided with a 13% cutback in the world’s BTC mining energy supply from coal. That, in turn, caused the reported drop in carbon emissions.

According to BanklessTimes crypto expert Alice Leetham, China’s decision was a catalyst for more decentralized distribution of mining operations globally. She explained:

China's crypto mining ban saw many miners relocate to countries with favorable renewable energy sources. And with their migration came a greener approach to cryptocurrency mining. This shift has not only diversified the geographic landscape of mining but also aligned the industry with more sustainable energy practices.





