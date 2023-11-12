ATW Media Awards 2024 calls for best in travel journalism

(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 9 November 2023 – Africa Travel Week (ATW) is inviting all travel and tourism media to submit their entries for the Africa Travel Week Media Awards by 30 January 2024. We also encourage nominations from the public for journalists whose work has significantly impacted travel journalism.



Now in its inaugural year, the ATW Media Awards 2024 are set to recognise top-tier travel journalism spotlighting Africa's tourism landscape. As travel narratives continue to influence global perceptions, these awards champion the media professionals capturing Africa's essence through compelling stories, striking imagery, and immersive videos.



The awards are open to all media practitioners, including journalists, bloggers, videographers, and photographers who produce content related to African tourism. Participants in the Africa Travel Week Media Awards may submit as many entries as they wish in four award categories at no charge. These include:



● Sustainability Feature Award

● Visual Tourism Award

● Destination Feature Award

● Tourism News Award

“The media plays a vital role in driving growth across Africa’s tourism industry while keeping us informed, updated, and inspired,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing.

"This is our chance to show appreciation to those who strive to share our continent’s travel news, remarkable stories, and experiences through outstanding journalism, captivating narratives, and imagery," she adds.

All entries provided must have appeared in print or online between 1 January 2023 and 30 January 2024. Winners will be announced at the Africa Travel Week Travel Leaders Lunch. The date and location of the announcement will be communicated in advance.

"As a winner or finalist, participating in the Africa Travel Week Media Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate your hard work, enhance your reputation, and network with industry leaders from around the world," De Jager adds.

“If you’re sitting on an exceptional piece of content related to African tourism, we’d love to see it. Don’t miss your chance to be recognised and to help shine a spotlight on Africa as a destination brimming with remarkable wildlife, places, and people,” she concludes.





