Memorial Walks At Oxygen Park To Express Solidarity With Gaza's Children

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) organizes an event to show solidarity and support for children in Gaza. The event, 'Children Above All' will be held on Friday, November 17, from 1pm to 8pm at Oxygen Park in Education City.

EAA issued an invitation to all members of the community to take part in the event.

The 'Children Above All' will include several activities and solemn moments of reflection, such as two memorial walks scheduled at 4pm and 7pm, moments of silence, an art exhibition, and a touching Roses Memorial dedicated to honour the resilient children of Gaza.

EAA has also prepared various sports activities for both children and their families. These activities will be hosted by several of EAA's corporate partners, sharing a collective goal of raising support and awareness.

"Your presence at this event will not only signify your commitment to the cause but also serve as a symbol of unity and empathy for those in need," EAA said in a statement.

"We believe that together, we can make a positive impact and provide hope for a brighter future for the children of Gaza," it also added.