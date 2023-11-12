Israel Revises Down October 7 Death Toll To 1,200

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Update: November 10 (20:30 GMT) 11:30pm Doha time

Israeli foreign ministry confirms revision of October 7 death toll. Reuters news agency is now also reporting that Israel has revised the death toll from Hamas's October 7 attack to 1,200 from 1,400.

Foreign ministry pokesperson Lior Haiat told Reuters that the figure had been updated on Thursday.

Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month's attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

The figure is 200 deaths lower than the previous toll released by Israeli officials.

When asked about the change by the AFP news agency, spokesman Lior Haiat said“this is the updated number”. "It is due to the fact that there were lot of corpses that were not identified and now we think those are not Israeli casualties."

Israel previously said Hamas fighters who poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Al Jazeera is reaching out for further confirmation.

