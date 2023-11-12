Gaza Largest Hospital A Battlefield, Says Doctor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

'We are in a battlefield', doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital says

Ahmed al-Makhalati, head of Al-Shifa's burns unit, says“rockets and the missiles are still bombing” the vicinity of the hospital.

“It feels like we are in a battlefield,” he told Al Jazeera, adding that the bombardment has not stopped for days and has“intensified in the last hours”.

“It's become even more violent and aggressive around the hospital,” he said.“Everyone who stayed here, they know how dangerous the situation is.”

In terms of medical supplies and level of care, al-Makhalati said things are“disastrous”.

“A lot of war patients have lost their lives because they did not receive the treatment that they need,” he said.

Doctors and nurses are“overwhelmed” and often cannot use basic supplies such as bandages on everyone, he added.“We have over 1,000 patients who need their bandages to be changed on a daily basis, and this is just not possible.”