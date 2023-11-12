Qatar Participates In 6Th Paris Peace Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar participated in the sixth session of the Paris Peace Forum, which was opened by the President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, under the theme of "Seeking Common Ground in a World of Rivalry."

More than 25 head of state, government, and international organization participated in the event.

The delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani.

The two-day forum will witness the organization of more than 80 discussion sessions centered around four issues: protecting the planet and peoples, ensuring trust and security in the digital world, reducing inequalities and accelerating the implementation of the sustainable development goals, and building peace and a safer world.

There will also be two international summits on the sidelines of the forum. The first in on the North and South Pole, while the second is on the Christchurch call to combat the use of the internet to promote terrorism and extremism.