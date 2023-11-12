Several Martyred, Wounded In Israeli Bombing Of Two Hospitals West Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A new Israeli airstrike targeted two hospitals in western Gaza early Friday, resulting in several martyrs and wounded.

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has entered its 35th consecutive day, with ongoing intensive aerial bombardment of buildings, targeting vital infrastructure, and ground incursions from multiple fronts.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces bombarded the vicinity of the Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza, where tents were set up for displaced individuals, including a tent for journalists. This led to the martyrdom of six civilians and the injury of others.

Later on, a Palestinian youth was martyred, and a child was injured in an airstrike targeting the maternity hospital within the Shifa Medical Complex.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted several locations in Gaza City and its western areas, including the Rantisi Children's Hospital, resulting in a fire breaking out in its facilities.

In the context of the Israeli aggression on the healthcare system in Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Israeli warplanes violently bombed the Tel Al-Hawa area, near the Jerusalem Hospital affiliated with the Society. This occurred despite the presence of medical teams, patients, and over 14,000 displaced individuals.

Earlier, the Israeli forces had targeted the entrance gate of the Nasser Children's Hospital, adjacent to the Rantisi Hospital, resulting in the martyrdom of two individuals and the injury of others.