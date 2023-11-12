Gaza Siege: Death Toll Tops 11,000 21 Hospitals Out Of Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel's attack since October 7 has risen to at least 11,078, according to the latest update from the health ministry in Gaza.

The death toll includes at least 4,506 children, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, as Israel's air raids and ground offensive continue, the number of hospitals that have gone out of service since the beginning of the assault in Gaza has reached 21.

This is according to a new update from Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

“Israel is now undertaking these dangerous steps against the hospitals to put them completely out of commission and subsequently displace the people sheltering in them, as well as the patients and medics,” al-Qudra told Al Jazeera.

Al-Qudra added that two children's hospitals, al-Rantisi and al-Nasser, had been hit by“direct attacks and bombardments” on Friday.