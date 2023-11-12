France Disposing Of Outdated Military Equipment To Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage depicting the transit of French military equipment bound
for Armenia via Georgia has circulated on social media, Azernews reports.
On the night of November 12, French Bastion multi-purpose
armored vehicles, manufactured by Acmat, were loaded in the
Georgian port of Poti.
As of now, there is no official statement from Tbilisi on this
matter.
The Bastion was initially designed for deployment in former
French colonies, specifically for French special forces operating
in Africa. By disposing of this military equipment and channeling
it into Armenia, France seems to be revealing its true stance
towards Armenia - more akin to treating it as one of its colonies
rather than a significant and valued partner.
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107413169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.