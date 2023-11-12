Google To Delete Millions Of Gmail Accounts Next Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google has announced its intention to delete millions of Gmail accounts next month as part of a major update to the platform.

In a statement on Friday, the company explained that this step aims to protect active Google users from security threats, such as phishing attacks and account hijacking.



The company stated that old and unused accounts for several years are at risk, as the owners of these accounts may use the same compromised passwords in other security breaches, which are easily accessible on the web. It pointed out that any account at risk of deletion receives multiple notifications before any action is taken.

The company advises users to open or send an email, use Google Drive, download an app via the Google Play Store, or perform a search on the Google search engine while logging into the account to keep it active and avoid deletion.