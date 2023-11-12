Ali Al Obaidli Crowned With Title Of IBSF World Men's Snooker Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ali Al Obaidli was crowned with the title of the IBSF World Men's Snooker Championship 2023.

The championship is the first of nine world championships hosted by Qatar in snooker and English billiards and organized by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation with the participation of more than 200 male and female players from 40 countries. It will continue until Nov. 24.

Al Obaidli, the first Qatari and Arab player to win this tournament, was crowned champion after his well-deserved victory over Cheung Ka Wai of Hong Kong 6-1 in the final match.

The final match was strong for both players, with Al Obaidli starting strongly to take a 1-0 lead but the Hong Kong champions equalized with 1-1.

After the score was tied, Al Obaidli came back strong to dominate the match remarkably and win five consecutive games to end the match in his favor with 6-1, taking advantage of his opponent's mistakes.

Ali Al Obaidli expressed his overwhelming happiness at the global achievement he achieved for Qatari and Arab snooker for the first time, saying that this achievement came after great work and effort during the last period coupled with the continuous support from the Qatari Billiards and Snooker Federation.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Obaidli said that he began the tournament with great determination and focus to achieve the best results and reach the advanced stages of the tournament, adding this was evident in his strong performance and determination since the first match as well as his victory in the first two matches without a loss in any round.

Deputy Director of the World Snooker Championship and member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation Mohsen Bukshisha praised Ali Al Obaidli's great achievement after he was crowned with the world title, dedicating this achievement to the entire billiards and snooker family in Qatar, the Gulf and the Arab world, especially since this historic achievement is the first for a Qatari and Arab player.

Talking to QNA, Bukshisha said that Al Obaidli was crowned by the well-deserved title after topping his group in the group stage, winning knock out stage, and winning the final match over the Hong Kong champions with a great score.