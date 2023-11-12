Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Cairo today, after concluding a fraternal visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, heading to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness was seen off upon departure from Cairo International Airport by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

Also present were a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials, Ambassador of the State to Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari, and members of the Qatari embassy.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the visit by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.