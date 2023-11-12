Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Relations, Developments In Palestine, And Stability In The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

During talks held at Al Yamamah Palace today, HH the Amir and HRH the Saudi Crown Prince also discussed current developments, especially those in the occupied Palestine, efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, protect civilians, bring in assistance urgently, and what would support security and stability in the region.

The talks were attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

From the Saudi side, they were attended by Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Sports HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Minister of Interior HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, and Minister of National Guard HRH Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defense HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser HE Dr. Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

HH the Amir attended the dinner banquet hosted by HRH the Saudi Crown Prince in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.