Building Permits In Qatar Increase 17% In October: PSA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed that 769 building permits were issued in various municipalities in the country during the past October, marking a 17% increase compared to the 655 building permits issued in the preceding month of September.

According to the statement released today by PSA, when comparing the number of permits issued during October 2023 with those issued in September, this increase was observed in the majority of municipalities: Umm Salal (105%), Al Khor (47%), Al Shamal (30%), Al Sheehaniya (22%), Al Thakhira (21%), Al Wakra (20%), Doha (3%). In contrast, Al Rayyan Municipality did not witness any change.

In terms of geographical distribution, Al Rayyan Municipality led in the number of issued building permits, issuing 180 permits, constituting 23% of the total permits issued. Following it, Al Thakhira Municipality ranked second with 158 permits (21%), followed by Doha Municipality with 142 permits (18%), then Al Wakra Municipality with 134 permits (17%), Umm Salal with 76 permits (10%), Al Khor with 44 permits (6%), Al Sheehaniya with 22 permits (3%), and finally Al Shamal with 13 permits (2%).

The data indicated that the number of new building licenses (residential and non-residential) accounted for 41% (313 licenses) of the total building permits issued in October 2023. Residential additions constituted 56% (433 permits), while transformation permits accounted for 3% (23 permits).

Villas topped the list of new residential buildings, comprising 75% (208 permits) of the total new residential building permits. They were followed by housing loan properties at 18% (50 permits) and residential apartment buildings at 5% (14 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings led in the new non-residential building permits with 46% (17 permits), followed by industrial buildings such as workshops and factories at 19% (7 permits), and then government buildings and mosques at 16% (6 permits) each.

Regarding completion certificates issued in October, their number reached 369, showing a 7% increase compared to the preceding September. This increase was notably observed in most municipalities: Al Thakhira (36%), Al Shamal (25%), Al Sheehaniya (20%), Umm Salal (18%), Al Rayyan (8%), Doha (2%). However, there was a clear decrease in Al Khor (25%) and Al Wakra (3%).

In terms of geographical distribution, Al Wakra Municipality topped in the number of completion certificates issued, issuing 106 certificates, constituting 29% of the total issued certificates. Al Rayyan Municipality came second with 82 certificates (22%), followed by Doha Municipality issuing 65 certificates (18%), and then Al Thakhira Municipality with 61 certificates (17%). The remaining certificates were distributed as follows: Umm Salal with 26 certificates (7%), Al Khor and Al Sheehaniya with 12 certificates (3%) each, and Al Shamal with 5 certificates (1%).

Regarding the type of certificates issued, the data indicates that the number of certificates for new buildings (residential and non-residential) constituted 83% (305 certificates) of the total completion certificates issued in October 2023, while certificates for additional constructions constituted 17% (64 certificates).

Completion certificates for villas topped the list of new residential building certificates, constituting 77% (166 certificates) of the total completion certificates for new residential buildings. They were followed by housing loan properties at 16% (34 certificates) and residential apartment buildings at 5% (10 certificates).

On the other hand, commercial buildings led in completion certificates for new non-residential buildings with 54% (48 certificates), followed by industrial buildings such as workshops and factories at 29% (26 certificates), and then government buildings at 9% (8 certificates).

The data on building permits and completion certificates holds special significance as an indicative measure of the performance of the construction and building sector, which in turn plays a crucial role in the national economy. This monthly data is released as part of the coordination between the Planning and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Municipality, leveraging the existing electronic linkage between the two entities.