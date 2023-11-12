First Arab Police Padel Championship Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The first Arab Police Padel Championship, hosted by the Qatar Police Sports Federation over 5 consecutive days, wrapped up this evening, with the participation of 26 teams from 15 Arab countries, under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and in the presence of Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani.

The final match was attended by Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, a number of ambassadors accredited to Qatar, and heads of delegations participating in the tournament.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani crowned the first place winners in the tournament.

Egyptian duo George Wakim and Youssef Hossam were crowned champions after defeating Ali Zaghloul and Sherif Makhlouf in the final 2-0.

Qatari duo Mohammed Saadoun Al Kuwari and Mohammed Al Khanji won the bronze medal after taking third place by defeating Qatari duo Jabr Al Mutawa and Khaled Saadoun Al Kuwari 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 in a match to decide the third and four places, while Qatari duo Issa Shanan and Omar Mohammed finished in sixth place.