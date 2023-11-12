Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today from Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.
The deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed during the phone call.
During the call, His Excellency underscored the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip.
His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's continued mediation efforts to release hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made.
