We Are Minutes Away From Death: Al-Shifa Hospital Director

As troop encircles Gaza's main hospital, the last generator ran out of fuel in Al-Shifa, said Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the Hospital Director, from inside the besieged facility. The hospital is left without power, internet and even without water and medical supplies.

The hospital director said that they are totally cut off from the whole world, "we are minutes away from imminent death. We are stranded, we sent many SOS to the whole world – there has been no response, no response."

"All I can say is that we've started to lose lives. Patients are dying by the minute, victims and wounded are also dying – even babies in the incubators," Abu Salmiya said, adding that the hospital has lost a baby in the incubator, while a young man in the intensive care unit is also dead.

The hospital compound is cordoned off and the buildings of the hospital are targeted. He said Israeli troops are targeting "any moving person within the compound. The Israeli occupation forces are outside and preventing movement of any individuals."

He said that one member of a medical crew who tried to reach the incubator to lend a helping hand to the babies born inside was shot and killed. Sniper gunfires have also led to bone injuries to some of the victims who were already injured.