England Defeat Pakistan By 93 Runs At World Cup

Kolkata: England brought the curtain down on their Cricket World Cup title defence on Saturday by defeating Pakistan by 93 runs.
Ben Stokes (84), Joe Root (60) and Jonny Bairstow (59) steered them to 337-9 before Pakistan were dismissed for 244 in the 44th over.
Pakistan, the 1992 champions, started the day needing to win by 287 runs and squeeze into the semi-finals at New Zealand's expense.
However, that escape route was closed off as soon as England won the toss and chose to bat.
