Amir Meets With Iranian President In Riyadh

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met here on Saturday with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, on the margin of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues, especially the developments of the situations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

On the Iranian side it was attended by HE Minister in Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, HE Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi, and HE Special Aide at the President Office Mehdi Mujahed.