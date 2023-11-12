Prime Minister Meets German Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here on Saturday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock, on the sideline of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

The meeting addressed the developments in Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories.



Amir meets with Iranian President in Riyadh

Amir meets Mauritanian President Prime Minister heads Qatar delegation in preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit

Read Also

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in Gaza Strip, expressing the State of Qatar's deep concern over the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian establishments, including hospitals, schools and population centers in Gaza Strip, and considered them a dangerous escalation that portends dire consequences on the security and stability of the region.