               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fire Contained At Al Sadd Club No Injuries Reported


11/12/2023 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Defense Department in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that a fire broke out in one of the external facilities of Al Sadd Sports Club earlier today.

The fire was controlled and no injuries were recorded.

MENAFN12112023000063011010ID1107413141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search