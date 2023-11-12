Fire Contained At Al Sadd Club No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Civil Defense Department in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that a fire broke out in one of the external facilities of Al Sadd Sports Club earlier today.
The fire was controlled and no injuries were recorded.
MENAFN12112023000063011010ID1107413141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.